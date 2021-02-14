A recent letter (“Enough Already” Feb. 10) criticized your “diatribes” against ex-President Trump and Rep. McCarthy. I disagree. It asked, “Where is your proof of lies?” There are some, I might suggest, but the most obvious has been repeated by both — that ex-President Trump won the election “by a lot.” How could they know that to be true? Not wish, know.
There are claims about 10,000 votes here and 20,000 votes there, but even if they believe that, how could they “know” that the 7,000,000 vote Biden lead had was reversed somehow? To quote the letter, “Constantly saying something over and over doesn’t make it true unless you are a very sick and condescending person…” I agree with that much of the letter.
Jay Smith, Bakersfield