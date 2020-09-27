If you are a part of the “anybody but Trump” brigade, then please do not read this letter as it will only confuse you. How does propaganda work? An excellent example is the recent allegation from the Atlantic Monthly that the president referred to those who died in the military as “losers” and “suckers”.
Step 1: The magazine publishes the article.
Step 2 A non-stop barrage of opposition media, politicians and random folk are outraged at the vileness of the president.
Step 3: After a period of time when the story is not substantiated or proven false, the media moves on to the next supposed outrage.
Step 4: People in the future continue to reference this episode as fact in their list of presidential infractions.
Multiply this by hundreds during the past four to five years.
— Kenneth Gross, Bakersfield