I would like to answer some of the questions asked in a recent letter ("Letter to the Editor: True or false, ignorance is not bliss," Sept. 19).
- Why do you support Donald Trump?
Because he has made decisions concerning some 70 issues that I approve of, most of which are ignored by the major media.
- Does God approve of his lies?
Absolutely not. however, many accusations are actually lies on the part of the accusers.
- Why did Trump skip the meeting at the G-7 summit about global warning?
I have the testimony of about 40 top climate scientists in the world who state that there is no global warming plus proof that much "evidence" that those claiming "climate change" have cooked the figures. Trump was right.
- Do you know that Trump appointed Wheeler, who is a climate change denier, to heed our environmental agency?
This is an accusatory questions. Wheeler is a perfect pick.
- Do your children go to public school?
No. I have paid through taxes for public schools which I cannot use because they teach that life is to be lived without regard for the Creator who is enshrined in our own Declaration of Independence. Therefore I paid again for their proper education.
- Did you know that Betsy DeVos, the secretary of education, is not a proponent of public schools?
The federal Department of Education is not even allowed by our Constitution. Betsy DeVos is at least giving the superior private educators a chance at bat.
- Do you research your beliefs by reading/listening to the news?
Yes, more than 30 sources from left to right for 40 years.
Jim Lee, Lake Isabella