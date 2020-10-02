I had a conversation with a few of my friends the other day on the topic of the possibility of an irresponsible hen owner not following the ordinance. It was a great discussion and one that we came to an agreement on. I would like to share a summary of relevant points.
With every activity there will be a few irresponsible people. We can say this about anything and everything.
If an irresponsible driver causes a crash, should we prohibit all people from driving? If an irresponsible dog owner does not live up to the responsibilities of pet ownership, should we prohibit people from owning dogs? Of course not.
Denying responsible citizens access to something based on the possibility of some irresponsible citizen's actions would not be fair and not what our country was founded on. Lawful and responsible citizens should not be punished for the possibility of someone else's irresponsible actions.
The majority of pet owners (including backyard hens) love their animals and want to keep them safe while having meaningful interactions and relationships with them.
The ordinance is positive because it provides clear expectations, assurances and guidelines that can be communicated and followed. If needed, the same ordinance may be used to correct the situation of an irresponsible hen owner, just like every other situation where an irresponsible person does not live up to the expectations of a Bakersfield City ordinance code. There is an agency that addresses this.
— Michelle Harp, Bakersfield