I feel I need to clarify a few things regarding the article “Bakersfield hen supporters plan to return with new effort” by Sam Morgen. I use the title of CEQA consultant and I refer to myself as an Environmental & Land Use Planning/Researcher. I do not speak for any other person. I don't consider myself a legal consultant, but maybe I should? Currently, I have been able to help a group of dedicated and intelligent community members in a team effort to expand the current zoning to allow hens in R-1 zones in the city of Bakersfield. What should have been a simple municipal code amendment became a political hot bed.
When the backstories surface, as they usually do eventually, our community will have had a great lesson in civics. It won't be the first time the city played rough and fast with the rules and accountability. Hopefully, this time we won't have another court battle. My letter to the city is part of the public record, and my recommendations are logical and would remedy the issue for both sides. I did question the city for the need to have a second reading of the ordinance to repeal, just as they had a second reading to approve. I can guess there is at the least one person who will disagree. What's new?
Renee Donato Nelson, Bakersfield