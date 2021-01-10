Gov. Gavin Newsom releases a new budget proposal soon. I have a suggestion — instead of continuing to deny EDD to substitute teachers, hire them.
This week, we learned that unemployment insurance fraud in the state could top $8 billion in taxpayer funded benefits that have gone to people who fraudulently filed claims and collected benefits, while hundreds of thousands of substitute teachers have been unable to get much-needed financial relief.
One EDD rep recently admitted that the paperwork sent to a substitute appealing a rejection was deliberately written in legalese that even the EDD rep could not understand.
Representatives of one's local assemblymen and women statewide have been helping out. But now EDD refuses to accept documentation sent by them on behalf of their constituents.
Substitute teachers are the mainstay of the state’s educational system. Most of them are retired teachers who have more experience than the regular teachers, care about students, but cannot survive on their meager retirement benefits. It’s no secret that hundreds of state employees from other divisions who were shifted from their jobs work for EDD and were given negligible training.
We trust substitute teachers with our youth. We can certainly trust them with our money.
Skye Dent, Bakersfield