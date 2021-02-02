For everyone who has had fun water skiing and camping at Lake Isabella, I think you guys should cherish those memories. There may not be any more summers to enjoy, because if the federal government allows a dam above our Lake Isabella dam, there won’t be any more fun to be had. A company from Los Angeles, Power Tech Engineers Inc., and other “unnamed sources” are trying to build a huge dam/water battery storage project further upriver from our present dam.
Has everyone reviewed the details of the offensive dam project? The project requires a membrane along the river bottom and solar panels on top. No accommodation for the actual fish biota that is living there now. How anthropocentric of Los Angeles, right? As if exploiting more of our Kern County natural resources for their energy consumption/storage is of import.
I am respectfully urging everyone to review and reply/protest the permit. The permit is at the federal level application process of a proposed permit to build a second dam above the Lake Isabella dam. It is hard to find information on the proposed permit, but some leads I have:
https://ferconline.ferc.gov/FERCOnline.aspx is the main page, click on “eComment” to protest or “eLibrary,” enter DOCKET No. P-15035. On that page you can see the links to permit forms and other correspondence related to the matter. The Bakersfield Californian’s Dec. 11, 2020 classified section has the brick and mortar address for letters.
— Anita Becherer, Bakersfield