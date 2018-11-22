I had a singular experience in the 2018 midterm election. I worked as a volunteer clerk at my local polling place for the first time. The all-volunteer force was the epitome of professional — it was as if we had worked together for years. Everyone from the seasoned site supervisor to my fellow newbies (three of the 11 for our two precincts) chipped in as needed for breaks (it was almost a 16-hour day), handled, with smiling grace, all the problems the electorate could throw at us and took seriously all the safeguards the Kern County Elections Department employs to ensure all votes are counted.
The Election Department set the tone in our thorough training in the run-up to the election, going over all possible scenarios we could encounter on Election Day. The thoroughness paid off; every Election Day problem was a covered point in our training.
In this age of political polarization, it felt recharging to work with my fellow volunteers to keep our representational democracy vital. This is still the greatest country in the world, no matter that political pandering says otherwise.
Allen Merrifield, Bakersfield