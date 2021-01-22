Yes, my arm is a bit sore after receiving a COVID-19 vaccination earlier this week at Bakersfield Heart Hospital. However, trusting science and avoiding a bout with the pandemic is well worth the inconvenience of a sore arm. Age earned me a shot of the Pfizer vaccine and it's my guess some 200 others also were vaccinated the same day.
However, what was very visible was those seeking vaccinations were mostly white and only a few Sikhs added any color to the assembled. I don't have an explanation, as COVID-19 does not discriminate, and its my understanding that minorities are infected at a higher proportion than whites. I wish this was not so. But it's evident, for reason unknown, that minorities are staying away from vaccinations.
Wade Eagleton, Bakersfield