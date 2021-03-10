In response to several recent opinions stating that production of oil in the Bakersfield area is the primary cause for allergies or asthma, please consider the following.
In several of my environmental classes, we studied the effects of particulate matter in our “valley.” To the contrary, oil production was at the last of the list. Airborne allergens and carcinogens are the primary culprit.
Every fruit and vegetable in our grocery stores, including organically grown, plus trees and plants for our nurseries that are shipped into California from another state or country is sprayed once, if not several times, with insecticides. If not washed before eating, it will, over time, cause a reaction in our body. Several times throughout the year, orchards and grape vineyards are sprayed, leaving airborne particulate matter directly related to asthma, allergies and cancer that navigate throughout our valley in plumes, which are vast in Kern County. Then there is the natural air flow to our deep valley (like a large dam) from Northern California, Washington and Canada and other countries. The particulate matter, including vehicle exhaust, and toxins are effectively dumped in our area.
Oil production, quite the contrary, is an all-encapsulated recovery process. Rather than an occasional leak or spill, pollutants are minimized. The greatest threat to respiratory issues in our backyards and the oil fields is not oil, but San Joaquin valley fever.
— Raymond Reed, Bakersfield