There has been a flurry letters printed on the topic of socialism, both for and against. As these letters have made clear, many socialistic programs already exist in the U.S., as in all other first-world countries in varying degrees, and without exception, they have all been successful and well-received by the American people (Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, public schools, mail delivery, police, military, etc.). The reasons for socializing these essential programs is so that all Americans can benefit from them, regardless of economic status or class.
Another purpose of government (or socialism), besides providing for personal and financial security, is to also assure public health and safety for all, hence the existence of the federal agencies of DOT, the EPA and FDA, to name a few. On that topic, if this COVID-19 pandemic has proven anything, it's that universal health care, as provided as a right not a privilege in every other modern nation on earth, should also be available in the U.S., as another program to ensure public health. There's no excuse why the wealthiest nation on earth cannot provide that necessity, leaving 85 million Americans either uninsured or under-insured in the most expensive healthcare system in the modern world.
It is especially needed now, to cover all Americans, especially the homeless who may be common carriers, with free COVID-19 testing and care, to prevent widespread community transmission, because we are all in this "boat" together.
Richard Thesken, Bakersfield