A recent letter writer said, "I will hearken back to President Obama’s mammoth lie: 'If you like your health care plan, you can keep it'" ("Letter to the Editor: From politicians to marketers," July 28). It is interesting that the writer would use that as a talking point since there are many of us who did just that under Obama's Affordable Care Act. I kept mine, my husband kept his. Additionally, when my husband became too disabled to work due to long term radiation damage he incurred when he had radiation treatment for the cancer he was diagnosed with in the 1980s, he went on Covered California which is our state's administration of Obama's ACA. He will be eligible for Medicare next year, but until then, the ACA is a life saver, as was his employer-based plan he had until he became disabled in 2018.
Again, I think it is interesting the writer tried to back up his argument with a talking point that so many of us citizens have direct contradictory experiences. Why do our experiences contradict your understanding of the ACA? As for Ms. Harrop's column (“Dems, send the wonks home,” July 23), I see the letter writer's point. But Ms. Harrop makes a very good observation about wonks and non-wonks. Someone has to be able to make issues understandable by the general public if the public is to elect representatives that truly represent the citizens' best interest. The challenge is in making proposed laws understandable and readable to the average citizen.
Lisa Causey, Bodfish