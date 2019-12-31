Baby Boomers (born between 1946-1964) and Millennials (ages 18-35) represent nearly one-third of the potential voting populace apiece. In 2016, people 65 years and older voted at a 71 percent rate. Millennials voted at 46 percent.
The U.S. has one of lowest youth voting rates in the industrialized world. The goal should be to make it the highest. The 1960s generation and yours are the two most progressive and idealistic generations in history. The least racist, religiously bigoted, homophobic, etc. If young people voted at the same rate as seniors, they could change the world.
The top 1 percent represent the current power structure of the US. This includes the fossil fuel industry, the pharmaceutical and health insurance industries, the corporate media (which controls over 90 percent of what you watch, read and hear), the military-industrial complex, etc. The three richest Americans own as much wealth as the bottom 160 million-plus Americans. The top 1 percent owns more wealth than the bottom 92 percent.
Forty nine percent of all new revenue generated goes to the top 1 percent. That's income inequality, plain and simple. Millennials get 3 percent of this new wealth today vs. 21 percent that they got in 1989. In the 1960s, CEOs made 20 times what their average worker received. Today, it is 287:1. This is the greatest wealth disparity since 1920s, just before the Great Depression hit.
The 1 percent have the wealth and power, but we have the numbers. Now I may not have a PH.D in math, but I can tell you that 99 percent is a heck of a lot more people than 1 percent.
To enact change will require nothing less than overwhelming the ballot box next year with the biggest voter turnout ever seen. Most political experts consider the 2020 election the most important one we’ll see in our lifetimes. The future of our country and planet will be decided next year. Please register to vote and get people you know registered as well.
Gordon Kobayashi, Valley Springs