I consider myself an intelligent, well-educated individual with a good grasp of the English language. But when I read a recent letter (“Letter to the Editor: Refusing to knuckle under latest 'unassailable moral imperative,'” Oct. 7) in which the writer was responding to Matthew Garrett’s recent piece (“COMMUNITY VOICES: Questions of ‘racial equality’ at BC,” Sept. 18), I must admit it was difficult to understand due to his use of all those big words.
I read it over then times, then spent some time looking up words in the dictionary. I’m sure the writer was impressed with his grasp of the English language, but what he was trying to say went over my head. Here are a couple samples: “I salute Garrett’s intrepidity at refusing to knuckle under to the latest “unassailable moral imperative” trotted out by the “reclaiming racial justice in equity” visionaries at Bakersfield College.” What?
When Garrett states, “What is racial equity?” the writer responds with, “The above statement by Garrett simply reflects that on that day of the ‘Opening Day meetings,’ he was unwilling to accept the rhetorical deification of a reified underconstructed abstraction pushed forward by ‘campus officials’ and ‘one BC administrator’ like some gelatinous floating ‘mission template’ for presumed ‘purposes and policies’ which on that date had as yet remained deliberately unexplained.” Again, what?
I’ve read this over many times with my dictionary close at hand. But I still don’t understand what he was saying. My wife started to read the article and soon said, “This is too much trouble, not worth it.”
Considering your reading audience, perhaps writing so that those unable to finish even high school could understand it.
Mike Evans, Bakersfield