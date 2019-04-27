In 2006 I was a teacher at a public elementary school very close to St. Francis Church. At the beginning of that school year, two beautiful children played with an old large explosive after school that tragically exploded and killed them. The boy who died was in my third grade class.
Most of the teachers as well as the neighborhood attended an evening candle lighting in the front yard of one of the homes in the neighborhood. Who did I see walking down the sidewalk that night? Father Craig Harrison, who did not know the children or the families of the deceased, but came there to comfort and pray. The boy's family, who was not Catholic, also accepted the free funeral service Father Craig Harrison offered to both families at his church.
The next school year, we had a memorial and tree planting ceremony on the school yard for the two children. Father Craig Harrison was there again to speak words of comfort to the children and staff still feeling the hurt of young lives lost.
I am not a parishioner at St. Francis Church, but I can tell you that Father Craig Harrison would never hurt any child in any way. Sadly, there are child molesters among the clergy as well as the general population, but Father Craig Harrison is not one of them. He is innocent.
Sandy Siercks, Bakersfield