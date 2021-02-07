While watching the televised ceremony to move late Capitol Police officer’s Brian Sicknick’s remains from the Capitol building, to Arlington Cemetery for burial, who did I notice, standing so tall and prominent with a small group of Congressmen, but our own “photo op Kevin.” It is this writer’s opinion that McCarthy had no right to attend the ceremony, as his words and actions led to officer Sicknick’s death.
McCarthy, and all others who opposed the results of the Electoral College, should be charged with treason, inciting a riot and murder, among other things. A politician who does not respect the U.S. Constitution has no right to represent the American people.
I am the daughter of a World War II veteran, and the mother of a law enforcement widow. McCarthy does not represent me.
— Wilma Lusk, Bakersfield