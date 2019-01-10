After reading the comments from one of your readers about the expletive from an "unworthy person" ("Letter to the Editor: Rep. Tlaib's outburst," Jan. 8) about the president and who I assume is unworthy only because she has no "R" behind her name, my first thought is, "Have you not listened to your president for the last 2-plus years and heard how he speaks of others in front of God and everyone?" Apparently tender little snowflakes are not only on the liberal side of the equation, and yes, the white, male-dominated America you grew up in IS disappearing. I wish Rep. Tlaib and all of the incoming representatives good luck in making America better for all.
Alan Neumann, Bakersfield