Lord, have mercy on us. Have mercy on us and open the eyes that have been blinded by hate.
“Police are being injured and killed at an historic rate.” Response: “(Expletive) Trump.”
“Looters and rioters are destroying property and businesses.” Response: “Trump’s a liar.”
“Big cities resemble third world war zones.” Response: “Trump is an egomaniac.”
“Democratic governors keep states in fear and confusion.” Response: "Trump is a fascist.”
“BLM leader admits to being a trained Marxist.” Response: “Trump is a racist.”
“Public monuments torn down by rioters.” Response: “Trump is an ignorant slob.”
“Voter fraud is rampant.” Response: “Trump fixed the election.”
Lord, have mercy on us. Have mercy on us and open the eyes that have been blinded by hate.
Ken Gross, Bakersfield