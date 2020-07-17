Lord, have mercy on us. Have mercy on us and open the eyes that have been blinded by hate.

“Police are being injured and killed at an historic rate.” Response: “(Expletive) Trump.”

“Looters and rioters are destroying property and businesses.” Response: “Trump’s a liar.”

“Big cities resemble third world war zones.” Response: “Trump is an egomaniac.”

“Democratic governors keep states in fear and confusion.” Response: "Trump is a fascist.”

“BLM leader admits to being a trained Marxist.” Response: “Trump is a racist.”

“Public monuments torn down by rioters.” Response: “Trump is an ignorant slob.”

“Voter fraud is rampant.” Response: “Trump fixed the election.”

Ken Gross, Bakersfield

