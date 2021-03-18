Just wanted to throw a big shout out to Marcus Schmidt for his opinion piece ("COMMUNITY VOICES: Things may have changed, but still we solider ahead," March 15). What a great outlook he has in this time of COVID-19. His piece was so uplifting, refreshing, encouraging and full of spirit.
This is the first time I’ve ever written to The Bakersfield Californian with a comment in the opinion section, but he had me hook, line and sinker with his attitude and his spunk. Everyone can take a lesson from him in this time of COVID-19 turmoil. So hats off to you, Marcus, for giving me a reason to finally write my first letter to the editor.
— Sue Woodbury, Bakersfield