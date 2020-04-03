Unfortunately, hand-washing has not been labeled a health issue until recently, as far as the general public is concerned. Hand-washing is something people do after using the bathroom or before sitting down to dinner, maybe. Many do not understand that it is so much more than that.
As a teacher, I know all too well the importance of hand-washing and how it can stop the spread of disease. In a population as large as Bakersfield, I feel we could be doing a better job of educating the public on the importance of something that seems so basic. Creating a campaign to teach everyone the simple process of correct hand-washing could help with not only what we are dealing with now, but also create a safer and healthier Bakersfield in the future.
I am hoping a change in education on the importance of hand-washing will lead to more education on other healthy habits. I recently saw a video that was included in the Chicago Tribune about the proper technique of washing hands. It really shows how much people can miss by not washing properly. Let’s give proper hand-washing the credit it deserves and teach everyone, young and old, the importance and effectiveness of this health issue.
Sarah Clarke, Bakersfield