Please tell me that there are plans to repave Haley Street. California Water Service has been doing a lot of work along Haley to replace aging water pipes. I want to thank them for bringing us clean water. I am very grateful that we live in a country where this is available.
However, Haley was in poor condition then this big project started and now with all the trenches that had to be dug to replace pipes there are many repairs to the road to cover the trenches. From Columbus Street to University Avenue, there are 27 of these "mini speed bumps" and more to follow as the work moves north on Haley. Haley carries a lot of traffic for students going to and from Bakersfield College. The street is getting more and more beat up. Drive Haley and you will see what I am talking about. When the water project is completed please repave Haley from Columbus to University.
Carol Lair, Bakersfield