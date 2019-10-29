I was scratching my head after reading the two main stories on the front page of Friday’s Californian ("LOIS HENRY: Kern groundwater shortfall numbers closer to reality" and "Bakersfield embarks on massive effort to replace plants lost by drought"). We all know, as Lois Henry reiterates, that our water basin has been seriously overdrafted with long-term effects on the Central Valley’s ability to meet water needs for agriculture, industry and the general population. Yet Bakersfield City is spending $1.5 million to plant 3,550 trees and 32,100 shrubs that were lost in the last drought. Will we lose these plants again in the next drought? It seems to me that the $1.5 million could be better spent on xeriscaping. We all love lush and verdant parkways and medians. It makes us feel that we don’t live in a desert. But the reality is that we do, and it may be time to face that fact and start using less water. There are plenty of examples of well designed xeriscapes in desert cities. I urge Dianne Hoover and the City Council to reconsider this plan in an effort to make the landscaping in our city more sustainable.
David George, Bakersfield