Having friends and family in Texas, I watched in horror as my daughter and grandkids were freezing in the dark during the recent storm. All that could have been avoided if Texas had instituted the Green New Deal.
If they had, they would have had distributed generators. Many sources of power and backup power properly installed. Yes, solar and wind are not reliable, but energy storage, whether it be battery, kinetic, pumped hydro or whatever, works locally for you and takes over when these sources fail.
Australia has had a notoriously unreliable powergrid. Peaker plants take 30 minutes to fire up and cause many outages. Using battery backup, with millisecond startup times, has all but eliminated that. Sure, this infrastructure requires an investment, but with payback times being five to six years for a residential solar installation and half that for utility tied solar farms, it’s a no brainer. It’s like an electric car. When you can drive for 4 cents a mile on electricity, less if you make your own electricity, why drive a gas car that is costing you 16 cents a mile and requires oil changes, tuneups and smogging?
Renewables are not just for tree huggers; they’re also for people who like to hang on to their money. If they rename it the Greenback New Deal, it will be an easier sell.
Dave Thomas, Bakersfield