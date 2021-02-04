Promise to follow "the science" by the current administration does the exact opposite. In a perfect example of ignoring the law of contradiction, Democrats pushing elimination of petroleum production are promoting the environmental superiority of solar and wind. The theory that green energy is superior to petroleum energy or that petroleum energy is superior to green energy is mutually exclusive. Production of green energy in levels high enough to keep our country running, if possible, could have disastrous and much worse ramifications to our environment.
Read Jeff Vaughan's op-ed for an insightful look at where we are going ("COMMUNITY VOICES: Thoughts on the Green New Deal," Jan. 31)!
Karen E. Wass, Bakersfield