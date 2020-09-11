At 4:30 a.m. Sept. 4, a group gathered in front our local Congressman Kevin McCarthy's home. They wanted him to meet with them to discuss "green jobs" and other "progressive" programs. Green jobs are those they say will save the earth and environment. They don't want jobs in an office, or outside pounding nails or connecting pipes. They want "renewable" energy jobs or jobs like their gods Barack Obama and Joe Biden have had for more than 40 years.
Demonstrators were made up of interesting groups like Sunrise Movement, Our Revolution Kern, Democratic Socialists of America Kern County, Central California Environmental Justice Network and Kern Young Democrats, and they were surprised so many police showed up when there were only about 20 protestors made up of young adults and children at 4:30 a.m.
I can think of three "green" jobs which could last them for years. Give them the job of cleaning our roadways of environmental junk thrown from cars. Want a job in clean air? How about a job cleaning the tons of trash left on Mt. Whitney. Want one closer to home? You could work on cleaning the trash in our parks where people are too lazy to walk 20 feet to a trash bin.
Ronal Reynier, Bakersfield