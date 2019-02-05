I liked the story about the resurgence of young peoples’ interest in journalism ("Hey KHSD: Journalism is back on students' career radar, teacher says," Feb. 1).
What saved democracy in America is our vigorous free press and informed thinkers with inquiring minds.
A free press can examine facts from all perspectives and reveal the truth beyond what we have been told. To those of us that stay ill informed are easily manipulated with slogans and untruths.
The future is bright when journalism becomes a popular class again in schools.
Kathleen Ellis Faulkner, Bakersfield