There are honest, trustworthy people among us. Thank you to the wonderful staff at Tony's Firehouse Grill. I had not realized until Jan. 23 that I lost my wallet there the night before. When I called, I was told that it was found and placed in the safe. Three days later, my wallet was retrieved by a friend and brought home to me.
I want to acknowledge Ann, our server, Madison, the hostess, and Alyssa, the morning hostess, for being so patient, helpful, professional and honest. They also provided great service and delicious food.
This was my first visit and my friend's third. We will definitely return to Tony's Firehouse Grill for more fun great dining experiences.
Barbara "Bobbie" Featherston, Lake Isabella