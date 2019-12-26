What a great article about Pastor Milt Cole and how he overcame his stuttering ("HERB BENHAM: For Milt Cole, it's onward and probably upward," Dec. 21). I wish I had known about Cole because I would have dropped in to hear one of his sermons at RiverLakes Community Church.
Cole's experience speaks volumes for the power of speech therapy. The one that he selected obviously worked. I have always said that there is a successful speech therapy out there for every stuttering person. If one doesn't work, try, try, again! There is good guidance for the many speech therapies on the website of the Stuttering Foundation of America (www.stutteringhelp.org), which is a wealth of information on stuttering.
Thank you for publishing this inspiring Bakersfield story.
Salvador Montoya Ortega, Bakersfield