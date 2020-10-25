I would like to applaud the three Kern County supervisors who denied public funding to nonprofits expressing political, and what I consider to be radical and divisive views, through their organization (“Kern supervisors reject nonprofit for million dollar COVID-19 contract over support for defunding police,” Oct. 20). It was refreshing to see our local government stand up to organizations, regardless of their position in the community.
It is totally inappropriate for publicly funded nonprofits to utilize that forum for their leadership’s political views. Those positions expressed were and are detrimental to our community and are counterproductive to their purpose and who they serve. There has to be consequences when organizations bite the hands that feed them.
The individuals involved in those organizations expressing political and radical views are entitled to their opinions on a personal forum, not a forum relying on taxpayer funding. The spinning of this issue in the media and other public institutions as to what really happened and why is unfortunate and disingenuous. The dissemination of services that were to be handled by these organizations can be handled by someone else who shows more respect to those (taxpayers) providing their funding.
Remember this for the future: There should be consequences to inappropriate actions when you are relying on and spending public tax dollars. You will be held accountable. Now, I just wish we could find enough people at the state and federal level to exercise the same accountability over the use of our taxpayer dollars.
— Geoffrey King, Bakersfield