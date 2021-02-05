On Jan. 27, my husband and I had our first COVID-19 vaccination given by the Kern County Public Health Services Department at the Kern County Fairgrounds. It was a very positive experience. The employees and volunteers were knowledgeable, well prepared, patient and friendly.
We were a little apprehensive because getting our appointments had taken quite a bit of patience and perseverance, but, armed with our appointments, the injection process went very smoothly. Thank you, Kern County Public Health Services Department.
Nancy Bullard, Bakersfield