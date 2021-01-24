I would like everyone to know the experience we had while getting our first COVID-19 shots.
We heard that the Bakersfield Heart Hospital was giving the shots between noon and 2 p.m. We got there a little early and found there was already a long line. We found the end of the line and started to wait. My wife is 90 years old and I am 97 years old. She was not feeling very good and it was hard for her to wait. A nurse came by and said that we could wait in our car for our turn. She took us back to our car and it was a lot nicer and warmer in the car.
When our turn came up, two nurses came out to our car and gave us the shots. I told them we really appreciated what they did for us. They said that is “what we are here for.” She then stayed with us for about 15 minutes until it was all right to drive home.
I did not get the name of the nurse, but if she sees this letter in the paper, I would like her to call me and give me her name. I would like to express my thanks by making them a homemade pie. Thanks again for what you did for us.
Jack and Sharon Hood, Bakersfield