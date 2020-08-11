I'm hoping there is a group of people or an organization that would like to take out the graffiti marked cement chimney-like structure at mm 17 on Highway 178 in the canyon. It can be taken down because I talked with the head of the district in Fresno for CalTrans a few years back.
First, I wrote a letter to the editor to The Californian about that and another eyesore in the canyon. No one responded, so I decided to take on getting a trailer removed from Old Kern River Canyon Road that was visible coming off the bridge to the freeway toward Lake Isabella. It took me three years of writing county departments, my supervisor and finally the grand jury (I served on and I know it is the last resort) because of so many run arounds with a county department.
The mm 17 structure was owned by Southern Californian Edison (no longer) and is in CalTrans easement.
The man I spoke with sent out a surveyor to double check. I asked how to get rid of it, and he said go to the Bakersfield office and get a permit. A big turnout is right around the bend from it for at least four cars to park.
This thing sits so close to the road and is easy to get to for graffiti markers. At least with it gone it will dramatically improve the scenery. If I was 25 years younger, I would do it myself with a sledgehammer. It's a semi-permanent structure, not a work of nature like a boulder. One less eyesore.
Donna Malahni Jackson, Kernville