I read with interest Jeff Heinle's Community Voices piece ("Oildale deserves better," March 16). The writer seeks to make the point that all of Oildale's problems are the fault of government officials. He wants government to fix the family and social ills which plague our and many other communities. Government can barely fix potholes.
You know the adage, "We're from the government and we're here to help." My wife and I lived in Oildale for 26 years, raised both of our children there and continue to attend church in Oildale and have for 40 years. As in many neighborhoods nationwide, residents who once owned beautiful homes grow old, pass away and their heirs move into those homes or turn the family home into a rental. And many times this property transfer results in the new owners not taking anywhere near the pride of ownership that once reigned.
The writer's hope in government is flawed. Not to mention, where has he been? The writer states he is a "career firefighter." The $10 million perpetual fire department deficit hurts the provision of other county services to our citizens. Many groups of citizens in Oildale have logged tens of thousands of hours picking up trash, painting over graffiti, sprucing up the property of neighbors and taking an active role in making Oildale a community of "Good Homes, Good Schools, and Good Citizens." Hard working citizens of Oildale, faith-based organizations and the many companies that call Oildale home would welcome help, not simply snarky "enlightenment."
Dick Taylor, Bakersfield