I disagree with your concept of Gov. Newsom's moratorium ("OUR VIEW: Newsom's death penalty reprieve betrays public trust," March 17). A moratorium does not abolish a law. It only suspends that law for a period of time.
I'm not sure why voters continue to vote for the death penalty when, in reality, it's seldom executed. The most recent execution was performed in 2006. Voters and your readers can view the following statistics on the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation site to confirm that as of March 8, of the 737 inmates on death row, these are the only inmates who have left the premises:
Executed in California: 13
Executed in Missouri: 1
Executed in Virginia: 1
Total Executions: 15
Natural Causes: 79
Suicide: 26
Other: 11
Pending: 4
Total Non-Execution Deaths: 120
Total Deaths: 135
Midge Bradford, Bakersfield