Gov. Gavin Newsom has expressed his desire to order the newly named CalGEM Division of the Department of Conservation to ratchet back oil and gas project approvals and thus achieve California’s goals for reducing its carbon footprint. Besides resulting in a tremendous cost to the state’s taxpayers, businesses, motoring public and particularly to Kern County residents, it will actually result in increased global pollution. Why?
• Crude oil and petroleum products are traded and shipped globally. California refiners do not need California crude oil to remain competitive. Cost increases will be passed to end users and consumers.
• California crude oil production projects are subject to the requirements of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). As a result, projects must be carbon neutral to be approved.
• CEQA requirements do not apply to projects in other states and nations; so imported crude will not be produced under carbon neutral requirements.
• Importing crude oil from other states and nations will require the burning of fossil fuels, resulting in additional carbon emissions, when compared to California crude oil.
• Climate change theorists recognize that man-made carbon emissions have a global impact, regardless of their point of discharge. Shifting California’s carbon footprint for oil production to other global regions is simply smoke and mirrors. It does nothing to impact climate change beneficially.
• Loss of jobs and incomes can only exacerbate California’s homeless problem.
Let’s keep California’s crude oil production subject to our legislature’s requirements and under the watchful eye of CalGem and other responsible California agencies.
Larry Landis, Bakersfield