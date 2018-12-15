I watched the George H.W. Bush funeral ceremony last Wednesday and thought all the eulogies were excellent. I particularly enjoyed that of former Sen. Alan Simpson. Clever phrases thrill me and he came up with at least three good ones.
In describing President Bush's humility, he said, "Those who travel the high road of humility in Washington, D.C., are not bothered by heavy traffic." In referring to the late president's sense of humor, he said, "Humor is the solvent against the abrasive elements of life." About hatred, he said, "Hatred corrodes the container it's carried in."
Everyone repeatedly said that President Bush was a great guy, even talking heads on left-leaning MSNBC and CNN who rarely, if ever, have anything positive to say about him or any other Republicans. Right-leaning Fox responded as usual. Even President Trump seemed to be on his best behavior and had nothing obnoxious to say on the subject - YET.
Unfortunately, I'm afraid the good will was buried along with President Bush. As noted in Monday's Californian, incoming House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerold Nadler (D-New York) says he intends to begin impeachment proceedings against President Trump and on previous occasions has said he will also begin an investigation of Justice Kavanaugh with impeachment as the intended end result. Meanwhile, in the Republican-controlled Senate, Sen. Lindsey Graham says his committee will begin investigations of Hillary Clinton and James Comey. I predict that the result of these investigations will give rise to heated conflicts between the two parties and their partisan followers and the result will be a lack of any real benefit to the public. Congress will do nothing of benefit to anyone.
Byron Ayme, Bakersfield