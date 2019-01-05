It is with a very heavy heart that I watch the closing of the Sears store in Valley Plaza. My mother started working for Sears in 1947. When we moved to Bakersfield in 1955, she worked in the auditing department at the downtown store and helped with the move to Valley Plaza. That new store was quite a gem at the time.
She retired from Sears in 1980 and my step-father also retired from Sears a few years later (he sold big appliances). They would have been so disappointed to see this wonderful company go downhill as fast as it did. Bad decisions by the management is likely the blame for its demise.
RIP Sears!
Karene R. Williams, Lake Isabella