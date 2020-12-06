Linda Eviston’s recent Community Voice ("COMMUNITY VOICES: Build county mental health facilities," Nov. 24) calling on the Kern County Board of Supervisors to approve financing plans for construction of two county psychiatric facilities without taking the time to explore an alternative proposal that could result in millions of dollars in potential savings is bad advice for the board.
No one disagrees with Eviston’s assertion that there will be a very real need to increase mental health treatment capacity sometime in the years to come. But, Eviston neglects to mention that the proposed county facilities are currently estimated to cost the county $25 million, which the county will need to borrow at considerable expense – that’s $25 million without even considering operational costs for the project.
When the matter came before the Board of Supervisors, two local mental health care providers, who already work with the county routinely, noted that they believe they can provide the same capacity for much less – with one group offering in a conceptual proposal to pay for the construction necessary to house the additional beds without the county needing to pay anything for the construction or to lien its other property. That’s potentially a big win for taxpayers and for local mental health providers.
I’m sometimes critical of the board, but I think the board’s willingness to take the time and effort to bring its staff and the private providers together over the next few weeks to learn from each other and work to protect taxpayers and patients is good government.
Brandon Martin, Bakersfield