On the afternoon of Feb. 1, I was riding my bike on the bike path out where it crosses the river near Enos Lane. There has been construction there for the new bike path extension, and the turn there has been covered in dirt and gravel caused by the construction activity. This has created a hazard for cyclists.
Making the turn there, I was surprised to see Kerry Ryan, the owner of Action Sports, and his friend ,Nat Faulkner, approaching with brooms and shovels in hand! These gentlemen, also avid cyclists, had heard that a number of cyclists had crashed at this spot due to the slippery gravel, and they were there to do something about it — by removing the hazard!
Remarkable men, remarkable concern for their fellows and a remarkable good deed; done. This is what makes Bakersfield great. Good people contributing their valuable time and effort doing good deeds for others. Live, learn, emulate. Something we should all do. Thank you, Kerry and Nat!
Robin Ablin, Bakersfield