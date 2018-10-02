I bet Alfred Harrell is turning over in his grave seeing the paper he founded going from a conservative Republican newspaper to a liberal democratic mouthpiece. How sad for the people of Bakersfield and Kern County. Fair and balanced it is no longer. Elect Democrats and raise taxes, make people dependent upon others for their survival is the trend all across our land. What happened to stand on your own two feet and be responsible for yourself? Oh well, hell will be a crowded place.
Jim Milledge, Bakersfield