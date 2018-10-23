It looks like politics and junior-high type personality conflicts at the KCCD Board of Trustees have cost Bakersfield College its Southwest Center for Spring 2020 and Fall 2020 (and maybe longer). We have the data to show having the Southwest Center has improved our degree and certificate completion rates and will improve even more. Kern County needs the BC Southwest Center to train our citizens for the jobs of the future.
Students are the ones harmed directly by the machinations in the Board and indirectly we’re all harmed because those college-educated students get good jobs, improving the lives of their families and communities. At least 2,000 students will have to be turned away because of the lack of movement by the Board of Trustees from the internal politics and money plays going on.
Students are the ones hurt by this political wrangling and business dealings — business deals not in the best interest of educating our students. One more reason why we need an educator on the Board instead of business people interested in political power and their own financial future. Someone who has put students first her entire career, so it’s part of her DNA. People in central Bakersfield can vote for two people on the KCCD Board. Please make one of them Nan Gomez-Heitzeberg.
Nick Strobel, Bakersfield