I think Valerie Schultz has a splendid idea about renewing our “commitment to kindness and compassion” and the Golden Rule of “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you” ("It's time to hear us roar," Jan. 11). What a great way to counter the hateful rhetoric we are bombarded with endlessly in the media!
For instance, wouldn’t it be uplifting if everyone followed the Golden Rule with regards to President Trump? He has done more for the United States of America and us citizens than anyone since President Reagan, this despite having been viciously savaged by the media and obstructed by his opponents every single day of his presidency. One can only imagine how much better off we would all be now if he had been treated according to the Golden Rule during the past three years.
This is such a good idea that I think the Bakersfield Californian should set an example and start using it as its new editorial policy. It’s certainly worth a try.
Thank You, Valerie Schultz.
Wilbur W. Wells, Tehachapi