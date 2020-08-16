Oh, Wow. A recent letter has to be one of the most “unusual” I’ve ever seen in The Californian ("Letter to the Editor: He's good enough for me," Aug. 11). Attributing Trump’s election to God’s will and citing a “prophecy” (that would appear to come from someone as unique as that voodoo doctor that Trump has retweeted) would insinuate that all such elections, or other types of ascension to leadership, are the result of God’s direction. That would include such people as Attila the Hun, Stalin, Hitler, Hussein and others of the same ilk.
In my studies of the Bible, I learned that God, through Jesus, valued humility, honesty, kindness and similar traits. To consider Trump to be ethical and moral is beyond belief; he’s cheated on his spouses, he’s lied repeatedly, he’s taken great care of the wealthiest 1 to 5 percent of the population, denigrated vast numbers of honorable men and women, and generally presents himself as the single most ignorant and objectionable person to enter the White House.
No, his election had more to do with Russian social media lies than it did with God’s will.
Ted Johnson, Tehachapi