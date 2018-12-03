We loved Robert Price's article about Giving Tuesday ("ROBERT PRICE: Busy Tuesday? Grab your credit card and follow me," Nov. 25). I read the article to my husband, Rick. People think, "I can't afford to give." You can't afford not to!
In Lake Isabella, we have a recycling center and a Helping Hands Ministries. The "trash diggers" and "dumpster divers" bring aluminum cans and glass and get paid for their hard work. I prefer the term "God's recycling committee."
Don't tell me you're a good Christian if you are cluttering our landfills with your waste. Thrift stores can use your newspapers for re-sale glassware. If you are receiving Subway, Burger King, McDonald's or Jack in the Box coupons that you won't use, homeless people do not receive mail and Helping Hands accepts coupons. Homeless people like hamburgers, fish sandwiches and French fries too!
If you have a bag of bags (I still receive "disposable" bags from the lumber yard and the hardware store), give them to the thrift stores. How about wire hangers, tie them at the neck and again at one of the elbows. Our Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Store displays clean, gently used clothing and used hangers. I'll bet Goodwill industries could use them too.
Keep up the good work.
Joyce Lance, Lake Isabella