A recent news article says it’s difficult to get high numbers of farm workers vaccinated, in part because “many health care providers are not open during farm workers’ off time...” (“Farm workers prove early challenge for Kern County vaccination efforts,” Feb. 24). Duh, what off time?
For 50 years, after my mom came to this country from Belize, she cleaned the homes of well-to-do people. An hour on the bus. Ten hours cleaning. An hour on the bus home. Cooking dinner for we kids and my dad, who got up at 5 a.m. to get to his own cooking job, which eventually caused an early death because of the chemicals in cast iron stoves and pans. I imagine it’s the same, but worse for farm workers whose work is even more physically draining and hazardous to their health.
Here’s a simple solution: Take the vaccines to the fields and vaccinate the workers there. And while there, register voters in the field. What is the county scared of? Getting free almonds? Thousands of primarily Latinos with the right to vote? I bet if more Latinos in Kern County had the right to vote now, field hand vaccinations would not be lagging.
— Skye Dent, Bakersfield