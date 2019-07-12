About 250,000 years ago, the polar ice caps expanded widely and deeply, well into the northern United States, forming the Great Lakes. I even knew that as a kid in Chicago, where we found bits of copper and Fool's gold dragged down from way up north. They didn’t start melting back until 10,000 to 26,500 years ago.
When the melting began, humans started roaming the earth, enjoying the effects of global warming. Did they cause it? Far more likely the cyclic actions of a local star called "The Sun" which our third rock has orbited for quite some time.
I'm sorry the "settled scientists" just find it difficult to consider multiple solar maximums and minimums over the eons having no effect on climate change. I understand, to a point. After all, the Sun is about 93,000,000 miles away. What effect could it has?
I understand some "settled scientists" are planning a trip to the Sun to see if it has any effect. One genius' answer to how they are going to get there with all the heat and radiation. He replied, "We'll fly at night." That settles it
Gerald V. Todd, Bakersfield