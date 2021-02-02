I am writing to express my family’s displeasure that the Bakersfield City Council is considering rescinding the previously approved backyard hen ordinance (“Bakersfield City Council to consider repealing backyard hen ordinances,” Jan. 21).
When the ordinance was on the agenda, my children and I watched the City Council meeting, and you cannot imagine the excitement in my household when it passed for the second time. We started researching how to build a backyard coop and run that would be easy to clean, contain the hens and prevent any rodent problems. We took the council at its word and spent $2,000 creating this coop, as well as endless hours working to build it.
We believe that this “small anonymous group” that may file a lawsuit is very intentionally using it to “greenmail” the City Council into doing what it wants. That is, using an environmental law, solely for the purpose of causing disruption.
There are many California cities that have approved a similar ordinance in the same way our City Council did — and have had no problems resulting from said ordinance. If dogs are allowed and a single dog can reach 100 decibels and produce up to 0.75 pounds of waste a day, and hens only reach 70 decibels, and produce up to 0.3 pounds of waste a day, how is it that hens are creating such a fuss? The City Council members must allow the public more time to support them in honoring their original decision and upholding the backyard hen ordinance.
— Kim Ouska, Bakersfield