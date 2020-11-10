We the people of Kern County would like to see a revised vote count. It is important to know who our new elected officials are, and who the lame ducks are. There is a great chance that Kim Mangone is our new representative for the 23rd congressional district and also TJ Cox for the 21st congressional district. It is their voices I want to hear in the national news as this election proceeds.
It is a concern that the county got out a little less than half the vote by early Nov. 4. At the time of this writing, it had not processed the more than half by 6 a.m. Saturday. We want to see some numbers, and soon.
This is a big job, no doubt, but obfuscation of the facts of this election is one thing, working without report leads to questions of intent.
Did Kern County vote in Joe Biden? Did Kern County vote in Mangone? Did Kern County vote in Cox? Did Kern County vote out Kevin McCarthy? Are the counts in the local races accurate? Nearly 400 candidates for local office would like to know.
Where is the voice of the people of Kern? I am not being impolite or unreasonable in this request.
M. Dayle Record, Bakersfield