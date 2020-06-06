I believe the Postal Service needs to give every address in the United States of America the option to opt out of junk mail deliveries. Flooding us almost every day with some type of junk mail is dumb! It might be what keeps you in business, but it is nothing but junk, and either goes to the brown or blue can or the shredder.
In our computerized world we live in, that option should be a postal patron choice. I suggest yesterday would be an excellent starting point!
A lot of money could be saved, including trees, recycling machines, printing presses and so on. Hurry, hurry, hurry!
Jim Milledge, Bakersfield