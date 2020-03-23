The California Farm Bureau recently came out against the November property tax measure that would end Proposition 13’s protections for farms and business properties. I was surprised to read that the official ballot title and summary of the measure explicitly says “agricultural properties” are exempt. So why is the Farm Bureau opposing?
According to the measure’s fine print, things like barns, fully-grown almond orchards and irrigation equipment will all lose their Proposition 13 protections. That means a hefty overnight tax increase that my farmers can’t afford. How can the official summary for voters say that agricultural properties are exempt when they clearly are not? Californians deserve an accurate official summary so they can know the real impacts of higher property taxes.
Nick Hastin, Bakersfield